Jammu's Republic Day celebrations wrap up with music, honors, and fireworks
Jammu just wrapped up its four-day 77th Republic Day celebrations with the classic Beating Retreat ceremony at Maulana Azad Stadium.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led the festivities, while bands from the armed forces and J&K Police played crowd-favorites like "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon," filling the stadium with patriotic vibes.
Shout-outs, performances, and a big finish
Sinha gave shout-outs to police, security teams, ex-servicemen, performers, and even essay winners—making sure everyone's efforts were seen.
Winners of a "Vande Mataram" singing competition were felicitated, before the night ended on a high note: "Saare Jahan Se Achha," fireworks lighting up the sky, a sound-and-light display, and the ceremony was followed by the National Anthem.
Local spirit meets national pride
Jammu's finale mirrored India's main event in Delhi where President Murmu and PM Modi attended.
With local military honors on display here too, it was a celebration that brought both national pride and local energy together.