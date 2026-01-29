Jammu's Republic Day celebrations wrap up with music, honors, and fireworks

Shout-outs, performances, and a big finish

Sinha gave shout-outs to police, security teams, ex-servicemen, performers, and even essay winners—making sure everyone's efforts were seen.

Winners of a "Vande Mataram" singing competition were felicitated, before the night ended on a high note: "Saare Jahan Se Achha," fireworks lighting up the sky, a sound-and-light display, and the ceremony was followed by the National Anthem.