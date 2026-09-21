Jamui, Bihar video shows assault, 3 arrested and 7 booked
India
A disturbing video from Jamui, Bihar, showing a young boy being physically assaulted while a girl is allegedly groped and harassed by a group of men has led to public anger.
Police have arrested three suspects and booked seven people so far. The state government says strict action is coming for those responsible.
Bihar forms SIT, 2 more identified
Bihar officials have set up a Special Investigation Team to catch more suspects, with two more already identified.
Minister Shravan Kumar called it a sporadic incident but promised justice.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the case as "deeply disturbing," highlighting growing concerns about safety for young people.