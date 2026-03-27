Jan Vishwas Bill gives drivers 30 day license grace

Jan Vishwas Bill updates 79 laws

This bill is part of a bigger push to update 79 central laws and cut down on strict penalties.

For drivers, it also means you can register vehicles throughout a State rather than being limited to a particular local jurisdiction, renew an expired driving license with effect from the date of renewal (rather than from the expiry date) when the renewal is applied for after expiry, and get extra time (now 30 days instead of 14) to cancel vehicle registration or transfer insurance.

The bill proposes a penalty of ₹1 lakh-₹5 lakh for contravention of the government compensation scheme in hit-and-run cases.