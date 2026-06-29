Janmabhoomi Trust finds ₹58L at Avinash Shukla's residence before FIR
Here's what went down: ₹58 lakh in missing donations was found at accused Avinash Shukla's place on June 5, before any police report was even filed.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had spotted issues with their funds just a day earlier, leading General Secretary Champat Rai to call for a quick investigation.
Working together, the Trust and police managed to get most of the money back through bank transfers before things escalated legally.
SIT arrests 8 in donation probe
After the theft came to light, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up and has already arrested eight people.
Their probe revealed some serious gaps in how donations were tracked and secured, sparking calls for more transparency from the Trust.
The investigation is still underway, so more updates (and maybe more arrests) could be on the way.