Jantar Mantar hunger strike enters 15th day over exam leaks
The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar hit its 15th day, with AAP MP Sanjay Singh, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, and activist Sonam Wangchuk continuing his hunger strike alongside student protesters.
They're demanding answers for recent exam paper leaks and student suicides.
The situation is tough, AISA said JNUSU joint secretary Danish Ali was hospitalized after fasting for seven days, while five other activists and Wangchuk continued their hunger strike.
Leaders demand accountability from Education Minister
Singh criticized the government for ignoring students' concerns and plans to bring it up in Parliament's monsoon session.
Brittas called the protest a fight for democratic rights and fair education.
The CJP sent an open letter to Prime Minister Modi urging him to break his silence and hold Education Minister Pradhan accountable.
Wangchuk stressed that peaceful protests matter, warning that forceful removal would be "a blot on India internationally."
The movement is drawing wide support from political leaders and activists alike.