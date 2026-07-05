Jantar Mantar hunger strike enters 15th day over exam leaks

Leaders demand accountability from Education Minister

Singh criticized the government for ignoring students' concerns and plans to bring it up in Parliament's monsoon session.

Brittas called the protest a fight for democratic rights and fair education.

The CJP sent an open letter to Prime Minister Modi urging him to break his silence and hold Education Minister Pradhan accountable.

Wangchuk stressed that peaceful protests matter, warning that forceful removal would be "a blot on India internationally."

The movement is drawing wide support from political leaders and activists alike.