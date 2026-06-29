Japan PM Sanae Takaichi in New Delhi for 16th summit
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is heading to India this week for the 16th India-Japan Summit in New Delhi.
Both countries already have a strong partnership (think big infrastructure projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train) and now they're looking to level up.
Japan targets ₹5.8L/cr India investment
Japan has invested $40 billion in India so far, with over 1,400 Japanese companies on the ground.
Now, they're aiming for an even bigger target: ¥10 trillion (about ₹5.8 lakh crore) in private investment over the next decade.
The focus is shifting toward emerging tech (clean energy, AI, semiconductors) and building skills together.
There's also talk of Indian talent helping Japan tackle its labor shortages.
All in all, it's about teaming up for smarter industries and greener growth on both sides.