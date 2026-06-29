Japan PM Sanae Takaichi in New Delhi for 16th summit

Japan targets ₹5.8L/cr India investment

Japan has invested $40 billion in India so far, with over 1,400 Japanese companies on the ground.

Now, they're aiming for an even bigger target: ¥10 trillion (about ₹5.8 lakh crore) in private investment over the next decade.

The focus is shifting toward emerging tech (clean energy, AI, semiconductors) and building skills together.

There's also talk of Indian talent helping Japan tackle its labor shortages.

All in all, it's about teaming up for smarter industries and greener growth on both sides.