Jassi Panchor vows revenge after Parvinder Singh Jhota's Mansa killing

After anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead in a busy Mansa market, jailed gangster Jassi Panchor posted online that he plans to avenge Jhota's death.

Panchor shared that he and Jhota had once promised, in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib Ji, that if one of them died, the other would take revenge.

Even though they had their differences, Panchor said he'll keep that promise and directly threatened Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner accused of Jhota's murder.