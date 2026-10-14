Jassi Panchor vows revenge after Parvinder Singh Jhota's Mansa killing
After anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead in a busy Mansa market, jailed gangster Jassi Panchor posted online that he plans to avenge Jhota's death.
Panchor shared that he and Jhota had once promised, in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib Ji, that if one of them died, the other would take revenge.
Even though they had their differences, Panchor said he'll keep that promise and directly threatened Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner accused of Jhota's murder.
Ashwani Kumar arrest sparks Mansa protests
Kumar's arrest on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 in Rajasthan set off major protests back in Mansa, angry crowds torched his shop where the shooting happened.
In response, Jhota's father called for a Punjab-wide shutdown on October 15.
Meanwhile, a joint action committee is pushing for resignations from top officials and wants the CBI to investigate further.