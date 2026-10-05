Javed Akhtar accepts 1st 2 Vande Mataram stanzas only
India
Javed Akhtar, lyricist and screenwriter, has joined the Vande Mataram conversation. He says he's happy to sing the national song, as long as it's about celebrating India and not tied to religion.
As an atheist, Akhtar feels the first two stanzas are fine but isn't comfortable with later verses that bring in religious references.
Government mandates 6 stanzas, sparking concerns
The debate around Vande Mataram has picked up after the government's new guidelines made singing all six stanzas mandatory at government programs.
Some groups have raised concerns about religious language in the song.
Akhtar's take? Patriotism and religion don't need to mix: he believes loving your country should be for everyone, regardless of faith.