Jayeshbhai Nayaka accused of strangling 8-year-old son, attempts suicide
India
A heartbreaking case from Chhota Udepur, Gujarat: Jayeshbhai Nayaka is accused of strangling his eight-year-old son before attempting suicide.
He was reportedly alone with his son after his wife left.
Locals discovered the boy's body in a water pit and called the police.
Jayeshbhai Nayaka critical, murder case registered
Nayaka is now in critical condition at the hospital.
Police have registered a murder case based on a relative's complaint and are looking into what happened, with early reports pointing to family disputes and severe mental stress as possible reasons.
Sadly, this is the third similar incident in Gujarat over the past 15 days.