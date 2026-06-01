JEE Advanced 2026 results drop, IIT CRL cutoff set 92
India
JEE Advanced 2026 results and cutoff marks dropped today, setting the bar for IIT admissions.
If you're aiming for the Common Rank List (CRL), you'll need at least 8 marks in each subject and a total of 92.
These scores decide who gets into the IIT rank lists and moves forward with JoSAA counseling.
JEE Advanced cutoffs 82 46 23
Cutoffs change depending on your category: OBC-NCL and GEN-EWS candidates need at least 7 per subject and an aggregate of 82; SC, ST, and PwD require just 4 per subject and a total of 46.
For those in the Preparatory Course Rank List, it's even lower: 2 per subject with an aggregate of 23.
Qualifying percentages are also out, so keep an eye on JoSAA updates to secure your spot in IITs this year.