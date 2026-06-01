JEE Advanced 2026 results drop, IIT CRL cutoff set 92

JEE Advanced cutoffs 82 46 23

Cutoffs change depending on your category: OBC-NCL and GEN-EWS candidates need at least 7 per subject and an aggregate of 82; SC, ST, and PwD require just 4 per subject and a total of 46.

For those in the Preparatory Course Rank List, it's even lower: 2 per subject with an aggregate of 23.

Qualifying percentages are also out, so keep an eye on JoSAA updates to secure your spot in IITs this year.