JEE Main 2026: 12 students score 100 NTA percentile

The perfect scorers come from all over India—Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana. Rajasthan led with three students in this elite group. Ashi Grewal from Haryana stood out as the top female scorer (99.9969766). The results also highlighted category toppers like Shresth Jasoria (Gen-EWS) and Deva Srivedh (SC), showing just how competitive this year's field was.

Looking ahead to Session 2, Advanced

With competition heating up for Session 2 and JEE Advanced around the corner, these results set the bar high for everyone aiming for engineering dreams.

If you're prepping for future sessions, knowing where toppers come from—and how tough it is to reach that level—might just give you an extra push.