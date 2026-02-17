JEE-Main 2026: Odisha twins score identical marks

Identical twins Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar pulled off something rare—they both secured identical scores in JEE-Main 2026. Their results, announced February 16, come after years of preparation, including time studying in Kota and following coaching materials.

Other top scorers from Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Over 13.5 lakh students registered for the exam held across India and abroad in January, with a strong turnout of about 96%.

Other top scorers came from states like Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra—and Odisha's own Bhavesh Patra hit a perfect 100 percentile.

Twins share tips for success in national exam The Khans credit their success to consistent self-study, support from Kota teachers, and learning from mistakes.

They recommend focusing on NCERT books and trusted coaching materials for anyone aiming high.