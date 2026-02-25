JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 toppers: Meet the perfect scorers

Tamil Nadu's Nivandathi Venkatesh led among female candidates in BArch with an impressive 99.9955998 NTA score, while Angel M Febin stood out in BPlanning at 99.9335454 NTA score. Attendance was solid—over 70% for BArch and 65.09% for BPlanning.

Last chance to register for Session II

If you're aiming for top architecture or planning colleges, today's your last shot to register for JEE Main Session II (April 2-9).

Final ranks will be released after both sessions and the best of the two NTA scores will be considered, so this round could make all the difference!