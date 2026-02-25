JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 toppers: Meet the perfect scorers
India
The JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 results are out!
Kerala's Suryathejus S (BArch) and Gowri Sankar V (BPlanning) both snagged perfect NTA-100 scores, topping their exams held across India and abroad on January 29.
Female candidates' topper in BArch, BPlanning
Tamil Nadu's Nivandathi Venkatesh led among female candidates in BArch with an impressive 99.9955998 NTA score, while Angel M Febin stood out in BPlanning at 99.9335454 NTA score.
Attendance was solid—over 70% for BArch and 65.09% for BPlanning.
Last chance to register for Session II
If you're aiming for top architecture or planning colleges, today's your last shot to register for JEE Main Session II (April 2-9).
Final ranks will be released after both sessions and the best of the two NTA scores will be considered, so this round could make all the difference!