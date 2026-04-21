JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results determine JEE Advanced eligibility

JEE Main percentile cutoffs by category

Eligibility is all about percentile cutoffs this year.

For Unreserved, you need at least a 93.41 percentile (that's nearly one lakh students).

OBC candidates qualify from 93.41 percentile down to 80.92 percentile, while EWS need between 93.41 and 82.41 percentile.

SC and ST categories have their own cutoffs too (SC from 93.41 to 63.91 percentile and ST from 93.40 to as low as 52.01 percentile), opening doors for thousands more hopefuls across categories!