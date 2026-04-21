JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results determine JEE Advanced eligibility
India
The NTA has just dropped the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results (April 20), and these scores decide who gets to take a shot at JEE Advanced on May 17, the big gateway to IITs.
Out of over 11 lakh registered, about 10.3 lakh actually showed up for Paper 1.
JEE Main percentile cutoffs by category
Eligibility is all about percentile cutoffs this year.
For Unreserved, you need at least a 93.41 percentile (that's nearly one lakh students).
OBC candidates qualify from 93.41 percentile down to 80.92 percentile, while EWS need between 93.41 and 82.41 percentile.
SC and ST categories have their own cutoffs too (SC from 93.41 to 63.91 percentile and ST from 93.40 to as low as 52.01 percentile), opening doors for thousands more hopefuls across categories!