JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration expected October 2026
India
Heads up, future engineers! JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration is likely opening in October 2026.
If you're aiming for NITs, IIITs, or other participating institutions, keep an eye on jeemain.nta.nic.in to sign up as soon as it goes live.
Session 1 dates durations and documents
Session one exams are set for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30. The regular paper lasts three hours; B.Arch and B.Planning take three and a half hours.
Start gathering your scanned photo and Class 10 certificate now so you're ready when applications open.
Session two registration should follow in February with exams likely in April. Stay tuned for official updates!