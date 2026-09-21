Jeetendra Mishra named 1st CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi trust
India
Big update from Ayodhya: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra was named on September 2 the very first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
His selection came after a super competitive process, with 5,585 applications for the role.
Jeetendra Mishra takes charge in Ayodhya
Mishra was picked after interviews in August, making it to the final three recommended by a search committee; so transparency was clearly a priority here.
He arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday and took charge on Monday morning after offering prayers at the temple.
The trust says this move is part of bigger changes to strengthen how things run behind the scenes.