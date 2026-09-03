Jeetendra Mishra named CEO of Janmabhoomi trust after embezzlement allegations

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, retired, just took over as the new CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

On Thursday, September 3, 2026, he met with other trust members in Ayodhya, got a rundown on how things work behind the scenes, and started settling into his role.

This leadership change comes after donation embezzlement allegations led to a major shake-up within the trust.