Jeetendra Mishra named CEO of Janmabhoomi trust after embezzlement allegations
Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, retired, just took over as the new CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
On Thursday, September 3, 2026, he met with other trust members in Ayodhya, got a rundown on how things work behind the scenes, and started settling into his role.
This leadership change comes after donation embezzlement allegations led to a major shake-up within the trust.
Trust appoints officers, drafts CEO SOPs
With Mishra at the helm, Govind Dev Giri is now general secretary and Mahesh Bhagchandka is treasurer.
Two new trustees have also joined. The trust is working on SOPs for the CEO, specifying duties and responsibilities.
Mishra said, "I consider myself the most fortunate person today to have been given vital responsibilities twice in my life, once for national service and now for the organization and administration of Shri Ram's temple and for Shri Ram's devotees."
He even stopped by for prayers at the Ram Temple before getting started.