Jeevan Aanand Sanstha reunites 70-year-old Razak Bi from Karnataka
India
After accidentally boarding the wrong vehicle, 70-year-old Razak Bi from Karnataka ended up in Maharashtra.
She spent over two weeks at a local ashram while the JAS team, along with local community networks, traced her family.
JAS used Google search and ChatGPT
The team at Jeevan Aanand Sanstha used Google Search and ChatGPT to track down her relatives, working closely with local police and community groups.
As JAS trustee Kisan Choure put it, "Technology shows the way, compassion brings families together."
On Thursday, Bi's family finally brought her home.