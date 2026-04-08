Jehanabad 5-year-old Ashu dies after alleged assault at Gurukul school
India
A heartbreaking incident in Jehanabad, Bihar: five-year-old Ashu died after an alleged sexual assault at Gurukul Hostel and School, just days after his mother sent him to study.
He was found with serious injuries on April 6 and passed away in a Patna hospital.
Principal arrested, POCSO case registered
Ashu's father is calling for justice, saying the culprits should be given the death penalty.
The school principal has been arrested as the main suspect, with police also questioning staff members.
The school is now sealed; a POCSO case has been registered; and local protests are demanding accountability.