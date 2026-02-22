JeM commander Saifullah killed in J&K's Kishtwar
Security forces have taken down Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Saifullah and another militant during an encounter in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Saifullah, a Pakistani national who infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir a few years ago, was behind several attacks in the Doda-Kishtwar region and had been recruiting local youth for terror activities.
Operation called 'Trashi-I'
The joint operation—called 'Trashi-I'—brought together the Army, J&K Police and CRPF after they got intel about militants hiding out in Chatroo's Passerkut area.
When security teams moved in on Sunday morning, the militants opened fire from a mud house.
Both were neutralized after a brief exchange; two AK-47s and ammo were recovered at the spot.
Security forces are still searching for any remaining associates as part of ongoing efforts to secure the area.