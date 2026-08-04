JeM suspect Hamim Mondal arrested for alleged spying on Adhikari
A suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) member, Hamim Mondal, was arrested for allegedly spying on West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's home and tracking his public events.
Along with two associates, Mondal is accused of looking for security gaps under instructions from handlers in Pakistan.
He denied visiting Adhikari's place at first but admitted it when investigators showed mobile data proving otherwise.
Probe links ISI and Shahzad Bhatti
Authorities are now checking if the group also scouted Nabanna, the state secretariat.
The investigation links the plot to Pakistan's ISI and a Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti.
Security around Adhikari has been stepped up while the Special Task Force digs into financial records and digital trails to see if others in Bengal helped out.
One associate is also suspected of trying to get sensitive information from high-profile people through a honeytrap scheme.