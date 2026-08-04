JeM suspect Hamim Mondal arrested for alleged spying on Adhikari

Authorities are now checking if the group also scouted Nabanna, the state secretariat.

The investigation links the plot to Pakistan's ISI and a Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

Security around Adhikari has been stepped up while the Special Task Force digs into financial records and digital trails to see if others in Bengal helped out.

One associate is also suspected of trying to get sensitive information from high-profile people through a honeytrap scheme.