Jewar Airport opening tomorrow: Know how to reach

Here's how to reach the airport

If you're driving in via Noida Expressway, you'll be directed through Gautam Budh Nagar University and Dayantpur Interchange before reaching Parking 7.

Parking has been arranged for 14,700 heavy and medium vehicles and 5,000 two-wheelers.

VIPs get a special route with shuttle service from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway link road; media folks use the Kishorepur Gate.

Visitors from Meerut or Ghaziabad should head to Parking 6 or 7; Mathura or Aligarh guests go to lots 5, 9, or 11; Hapur, Bulandshahr, or Khurja folks get lots 14 or 13.

For emergencies, call the helpline at 9971009001.