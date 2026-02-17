Jhansi, Agra record February highs of over 31degC
India
Uttar Pradesh is feeling unusually warm for February, with cities like Agra (32.2°C), Jhansi (31.8°C), and Prayagraj (31.6°C) all crossing the 30-degree mark on Tuesday.
Even places like Aligarh and Hamirpur weren't far behind.
Meteorological experts maintain the current trend indicates a gradual transition toward warmer conditions.
Lucknow also unseasonably warm
Lucknow also clocked in at 28.9°C—about 2 degrees hotter than normal—with nights staying mild at 12.6°C.
The forecast says clear skies will stick around, with some misty mornings and nights ahead.
A western disturbance might make nights even warmer over the next few days, but daytime heat isn't expected to rise much more just yet.