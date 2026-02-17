Jhansi, Agra record February highs of over 31degC

Lucknow also unseasonably warm

Lucknow also clocked in at 28.9°C—about 2 degrees hotter than normal—with nights staying mild at 12.6°C.

The forecast says clear skies will stick around, with some misty mornings and nights ahead.

A western disturbance might make nights even warmer over the next few days, but daytime heat isn't expected to rise much more just yet.