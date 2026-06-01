Jhansi temple fight pits Kavita Sharma against Poonam Rawat
India
Things got heated at Shri Jharna Pati Dham Temple in Jhansi this weekend when a long-running dispute spilled over into a physical fight.
The clash happened between Kavita Sharma, who heads the temple trust, and Poonam Rawat, the priest's wife, apparently sparked by arguments about a newly added donation box.
Jhansi viral brawl prompts police case
Eyewitness Mamta Chaurasia jumped in to break up the fight, but some people were injured. The disagreement is really about who controls the temple's assets and offerings.
After an emergency call and a video of the brawl went viral, police registered a case and started investigating.
Sharma has also asked for legal action against those involved and personal protection for herself.