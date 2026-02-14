Jharkhand: 6 people, including 3-month-old baby, killed by wild elephants
In a heartbreaking incident, a herd of five wild elephants entered Gondwar village in Hazaribagh around 1am on Friday, breaking into homes while searching for stored rice.
Six people—including four members of one family—were killed, with victims ranging from a three-month-old baby to elders.
The elephants destroyed gates and walls, leaving the community shaken.
Authorities say herd has been causing panic across several districts
Villagers tried to scare the elephants away with drums and torches but couldn't stop them.
Authorities say the same herd has been causing panic across several districts lately.
One child is still hospitalized with serious injuries.
Forest officials are now monitoring the area nonstop and plan to tranquilize and contain the animals, subject to assessment.
Over 20 people have died in similar elephant attacks across Jharkhand in just the last month and a half, prompting urgent calls for better safety measures for both people and wildlife.