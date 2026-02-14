Jharkhand: 6 people, including 3-month-old baby, killed by wild elephants

Authorities say herd has been causing panic across several districts

Villagers tried to scare the elephants away with drums and torches but couldn't stop them.

Authorities say the same herd has been causing panic across several districts lately.

One child is still hospitalized with serious injuries.

Forest officials are now monitoring the area nonstop and plan to tranquilize and contain the animals, subject to assessment.

Over 20 people have died in similar elephant attacks across Jharkhand in just the last month and a half, prompting urgent calls for better safety measures for both people and wildlife.