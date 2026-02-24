Jharkhand: Air ambulance crash-lands, all 7 onboard dead

Those lost were Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Captain Savrajdeep Singh, Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta (doctor), Sachin Kumar Mishra (paramedic), Sanjay Kumar (the patient), and attendants Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar. Local officials confirmed there were no survivors.

Investigation underway

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is looking into what went wrong.

The accident has prompted broader scrutiny of safety standards for non-scheduled and charter operators, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has conducted audits of such operators.