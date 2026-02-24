Jharkhand: Air ambulance crash-lands, all 7 onboard dead
A Redbird Airways air ambulance crashed near Simaria, Jharkhand on Monday evening, killing all seven people onboard.
The plane was flying from Ranchi to Delhi and lost contact after requesting a weather change.
The victims included two pilots, a doctor, a paramedic, a patient with severe burns, and two attendants.
Here are the deceased
Those lost were Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Captain Savrajdeep Singh, Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta (doctor), Sachin Kumar Mishra (paramedic), Sanjay Kumar (the patient), and attendants Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar.
Local officials confirmed there were no survivors.
Investigation underway
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is looking into what went wrong.
The accident has prompted broader scrutiny of safety standards for non-scheduled and charter operators, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has conducted audits of such operators.