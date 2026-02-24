Jharkhand: Air ambulance on medical evacuation crashes, 7 dead
A Redbird Airways air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday night, killing all seven people onboard.
The flight was a medical evacuation from Ranchi to Delhi and went down just 23 minutes after takeoff.
Flight was in contact with Kolkata ATC until radar contact
The plane took off from Ranchi around 7:11pm and was in contact with Kolkata air traffic control until radar contact was lost at 7:34pm
some accounts say the crew had requested a deviation because of bad weather. Soon after, it lost contact and crashed.
Search teams quickly found the wreckage and recovered all seven bodies.
Patient being flown for advanced burn treatment
Those lost included two pilots, one doctor, a paramedic, two attendants, and the patient—41-year-old Sanjay Kumar—who was being flown for advanced burn treatment.
This tragedy highlights how risky emergency flights can be and why better safety protocols are needed in Indian aviation.