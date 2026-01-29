Jharkhand cop demoted over viral dance video in uniform
India
A Jharkhand police inspector was demoted after a video of him dancing with his wife inside the police station—while still in uniform—went viral.
The clip, filmed on January 26, quickly caught attention and raised questions about professionalism on duty.
Why it became a big deal
Officials called it "indiscipline and misconduct," saying he misused his uniform and the station for personal content, which goes against state social media rules.
After an inquiry, Inspector Sonu Kumar Choudhary was transferred out and replaced by another officer.
This isn't the first time something like this has happened—last year in Chandigarh, a constable was suspended after his wife filmed a dance reel on a public road.