Jharkhand couple found dead after inter-caste relationship faces opposition

Police investigating, talking to relatives and neighbors

The couple disappeared on Saturday when Soni skipped her ride home from a school exam to elope with Ramesh.

After families searched for them, villagers found the bodies early Sunday.

Police are now investigating—talking to relatives and neighbors to piece together what happened.

Before his death, Ramesh recorded a video that's now gone viral online.

Authorities say they're looking into possible social pressure behind the tragedy and will act based on what they find.