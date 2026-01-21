Jharkhand declares 'emergency' after elephant attack kills 22 

The Jharkhand government has declared an "elephant emergency" after a wild elephant went on a killing spree in the West Singhbhum district. The lone bull went on a rampage starting early January, leaving behind a trail of destruction and panic. So far, 22 people have been killed. The forest department has deployed over 100 people to track and capture the animal, which is traveling approximately 30 kilometers per day.

Casualties and search efforts Rampaging elephant's deadly trail They attempted to tranquilize it three times but were unsuccessful, NDTV reported. Per AFP, the rampaging elephant has killed children, the elderly, and a professional elephant handler, or mahout. Fear has driven residents of over 20 villages to abandon their farms or barricade themselves indoors at night, village head Pratap Chachar said last week.

Habitat loss Elephants and humans increasingly come into conflict Because of rapidly expanding settlements and increased forest disturbance, like mining operations, the usually shy animals are coming into more contact with humans. Asian elephants now occupy only 15% of their original habitat. As elephant habitats dwindle, conflict between humans and wild elephants has increased, with 629 persons killed by elephants between 2023 and 2024, according to parliamentary figures. Rogue bulls are often responsible for these attacks, especially during "musth," a period of heightened sexual activity when testosterone levels soar.

