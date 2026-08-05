Jharkhand drops 43L voters after sir, rolls fall to 2.21cr
Jharkhand's draft voter list just got a major update: over 43 lakh names were dropped after the Election Commission ran the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from June 30 to July 29.
The state's total voters fell from 2.64 crore to 2.21 crore, with about 83% of people actually confirming their details, according to Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar.
Jharkhand removes 7.63L deceased, 15.92L migrants
Most of the deletions were for practical reasons: voters who had passed away (7.63 lakh), moved away for good (15.92 lakh), or couldn't be found at their listed address (14.50 lakh).
Officials also caught 4.38 lakh duplicate entries and removed around 1.16 lakh people who refused to sign enumeration forms and did not return their forms to the booth-level officers (BLOs) during the enumeration phase, all to keep things fair and accurate for future elections.