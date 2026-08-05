Jharkhand drops 43L voters after sir, rolls fall to 2.21cr

Jharkhand's draft voter list just got a major update: over 43 lakh names were dropped after the Election Commission ran the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from June 30 to July 29.

The state's total voters fell from 2.64 crore to 2.21 crore, with about 83% of people actually confirming their details, according to Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar.