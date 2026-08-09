Jharkhand government meets students over alleged JPSC JSSC exam irregularities
India
The Jharkhand government is sitting down with student protesters today, hoping to finally resolve a 16-day standoff over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams.
Previous talks didn't break the deadlock, and students say the government's outreach feels divided.
Students demand 14th JPSC canceled
Students want the 14th JPSC Civil Services Exam canceled, a CID probe into past exam issues, and a new state testing agency.
Tribal groups are also pushing for regional languages in recruitment exams.
Meanwhile, hunger-striking student leader Devenedra Nath Mahto's health has worsened, adding urgency.
If demands aren't met after today's talks, protesters plan to march to the Assembly on August 10.