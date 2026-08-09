Jharkhand government refuses to cancel CGL exam, offers oversight panel
The Jharkhand government says it won't cancel the CGL exam, pointing to High Court and Supreme Court orders.
Even though some candidates are already working in government jobs, students have raised concerns about irregularities in the recruitment process.
To address this, the state has offered a monitoring committee headed by a retired judge to oversee the CID's work, with ED involvement if financial irregularities are found.
Students demand CBI probe, plan march
Despite officials agreeing to most student demands, like recruitment reforms, protesters still want a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the exam.
They're also asking for age relaxation and changes to how future exams are run.
Students plan a peaceful march to the Vidhan Sabha on August 10, keeping up their ongoing protest for transparency and fairness.