Jharkhand HC orders husband to pay ex-wife ₹30L 1-time alimony
The Jharkhand High Court has ruled that a husband must pay his ex-wife ₹30 lakh as a one-time alimony, following their divorce on grounds of cruelty.
The decision, made by Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad, also stressed that the wife's standard of living after divorce should match what she had during marriage.
Court notes husband's ₹19L-₹32L ITRs
The couple married in 2018 but split over serious allegations.
The court took note of the husband's income tax returns showing gross turnover/gross receipts of ₹19 lakh to ₹32 lakh a year, even though he claimed he only earned from tuition fees.
Factoring in things like inflation and both sides' financial situations, the wife's claim that the husband had already solemnized a second marriage, the judges aimed to ensure fair support for the wife going forward.