Jharkhand HC orders husband to pay ex-wife ₹30L 1-time alimony

Court notes husband's ₹19L-₹32L ITRs

The couple married in 2018 but split over serious allegations.

The court took note of the husband's income tax returns showing gross turnover/gross receipts of ₹19 lakh to ₹32 lakh a year, even though he claimed he only earned from tuition fees.

Factoring in things like inflation and both sides' financial situations, the wife's claim that the husband had already solemnized a second marriage, the judges aimed to ensure fair support for the wife going forward.