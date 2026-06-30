Jharkhand migrant workers stranded in Tamil Nadu after ammonia leak
India
After a deadly ammonia gas leak at a seafood factory in Tamil Nadu, 41 migrant workers from Jharkhand are stuck far from home.
The tragedy on June 21 killed 16 people, including two from Jharkhand, and injured over 80.
While Odisha and Assam quickly brought their workers back, Jharkhand hasn't responded yet, leaving these families waiting for answers.
Anxious workers in Periyapalayam hall
Right now, the stranded group is staying at a marriage hall in Periyapalayam, with food and medical care provided by the Tamil Nadu government.
Some of them have shared video messages saying they're anxious and confused after repeated document checks but no clear update on when they can finally go home.