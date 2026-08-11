Jharkhand protests over government exam irregularities prompt BJP statewide bandh
Jharkhand is seeing big protests over alleged irregularities in government job exams.
The BJP called for a statewide bandh on Tuesday after police cracked down on job aspirants marching to the assembly, but student leader Ravindra Paswan made it clear their movement isn't about politics.
"We are students; we are here agitating for a cause," he said, keeping the focus on exam fairness.
Clashes, roadblocks continue across Ranchi
Even after clashes left both protesters and police injured, demonstrations continued across Ranchi with roadblocks and burning tires.
ABVP members will take out a 'Vidhan Sabha March' during the day, while hunger-striking leader Devendra Nath Mahto kept rallying supporters, even from an ambulance.
Meanwhile, students dismissed government claims of meeting their demands as "lie," saying they just want fair recruitment exams.