Jharkhand recruitment exam hunger strike enters 14th day, protester hospitalized
India
A hunger strike over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment exams took a worrying turn today.
Rahul Kranti, one of the protesters, was hospitalized after his health declined.
The protest entered its 14th day, with activists demanding answers about the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and calling for an independent investigation.
Student unions to seek exam cancelation
Six people (including two women) are now on hunger strike as part of a larger push for transparency in state job recruitment.
JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who had gone six days without food, was persuaded by activist Sonam Wangchuk to start drinking water.
Meanwhile, student unions plan to march to the state assembly to press for exam cancelation and cleaner hiring processes.