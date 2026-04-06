Jharkhand search targets Misir Besra, last active CPI Maoist leader
India
A huge search is underway in Jharkhand's Saranda forests for Misir Besra, the last active leader of CPI (Maoist).
Over 3,000 security personnel are involved, and there is a 1 crore rupee reward for his capture.
After decades on the run, even his family is urging him to surrender, saying the fight has lost its meaning.
Family's letters to Besra unanswered
Besra's family hasn't seen him since the early 1990s and has written heartfelt letters asking him to come home.
His brother Devilal, now a para-teacher, shared that he has not received any reply to the letters and that Besra chose his own path.
Meanwhile, authorities believe it's only a matter of time before Besra is caught and brought to justice.