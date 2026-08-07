Jharkhand student protesters demand 14th PSC cancelation, state restricts delegation
Student protests in Jharkhand have hit day 14, with demands to cancel the 14th PSC Civil Services Exam and investigate exam irregularities.
The state reached out for talks but raised objections to including a journalist, lawyer, and expert in the student delegation: Only students and their leaders are welcome at the table.
Jharkhand hunger strike continues, 19 arrests
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch has led protests since July 25, calling for bigger changes in recruitment processes.
Five protesters joined JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto's hunger strike, now six days in.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk urged Mahto to stay hydrated and asked Jharkhand CM to step up quickly.
Meanwhile, an SIT and CID probe into exam issues has resulted in 19 arrests so far.
Protesters say they turned to hunger strikes after earlier appeals fell flat.