Jharkhand students continue demanding CBI probe into JSSC-CGL exams
Student protests in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL recruitment exams are still going strong.
Even after six rounds of talks with a government panel comprising Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar, students aren't backing down from their main demand, a CBI investigation into the exam process.
Government says 98% of student demands
The government says it has agreed to 98% of what students want, including a new portal for exam reform ideas and plans for more transparent recruitment procedures.
Still, the CBI probe demand remains unresolved, and officials are urging students and their parents to resolve things peacefully.
Students, meanwhile, are planning a march to the state assembly on August 10, with extra security promised to keep things safe.