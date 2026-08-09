Jharkhand students demand cancelation of civil services exam, independent probe
In Jharkhand, students have been peacefully protesting for over two weeks against alleged unfair practices in state recruitment exams (JPSC and JSSC).
They're calling for the cancelation of the latest civil services exam and want an independent investigation, either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state, to ensure fairness.
Jharkhand students stage satirical, poetic protests
What stands out is how creative these protests are: students made mock "job rate cards" showing fake prices for government posts and put up satirical posters like the "CM Seat Sale Scheme."
They're also reciting poems like Rashmirathi to highlight their struggle.
Through slogans like "Save Your Future," they're demanding transparency and real reforms, while keeping things calm, respectful, and focused on change.