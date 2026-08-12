Jharkhand students protest 18th day over alleged JPSC JSSC irregularities
India
Students in Jharkhand have been protesting for 18 days straight, calling out alleged unfair practices in government job exams (JPSC and JSSC).
Even after a massive rally with more than 50,000 students from across the state on Monday, August 10, there is still no positive response from the government.
Protesters demand CBI probe, exam cancelations
Protesters are asking for a CBI probe or an inquiry by retired high court judges into the recruitment process.
They want certain exams canceled, more transparency, and real reforms.
The movement has gotten intense: six demonstrators are on hunger strike at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium (two have been hospitalized), but they say they are open to talking.