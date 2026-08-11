Jharkhand students protest alleged exam irregularities, demand CBI probe

Student protests in Jharkhand have continued for more than two weeks after alleged irregularities in state government job exams.

Students want a CBI investigation and for the JSSC CGL result to be scrapped.

Even though the government canceled three exams and accepted resignations from three commission members, students say that's not enough.

Protests have turned tense, with clashes near the assembly.

Political parties are weighing in: the BJP is backing students while Rahul Gandhi has spoken out against police action.