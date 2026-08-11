Jharkhand students protest alleged exam irregularities, demand CBI probe
Student protests in Jharkhand have continued for more than two weeks after alleged irregularities in state government job exams.
Students want a CBI investigation and for the JSSC CGL result to be scrapped.
Even though the government canceled three exams and accepted resignations from three commission members, students say that's not enough.
Protests have turned tense, with clashes near the assembly.
Political parties are weighing in: the BJP is backing students while Rahul Gandhi has spoken out against police action.
Analysts urge transparent hiring, exam security
For many young people, government jobs are seen as the ticket to stability, so news of leaked papers hits hard.
Experts say limited career options only add to student stress when things go wrong.
Analysts think these protests show it's time for real reforms (more transparent hiring, better exam security, and wider career opportunities) to help restore trust among students across India.