Jharkhand students protest, demand cancelation of 14th JPSC exam
India
Jharkhand is seeing student-led protests for the 15th day, with young people demanding action over alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams.
The main ask? Cancel the 14th JPSC Civil Services Exam.
The government is set to meet student reps on Sunday to talk things out, and Minister Dipika Pandey Singh says reforms are on the table.
Students seek CID probe, 19 arrested
Student groups want a CID probe into past irregularities and bigger changes in how recruitment works.
They've warned that if their demands aren't met, they'll ramp up protests with an assembly march on August 10.
19 people have already been arrested in connection with the exam controversy.