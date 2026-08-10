Jharkhand students reject government's 98% claim, plan Vidhan Sabha march

Students in Jharkhand aren't buying the state government's claim that it accepted 98% of their demands about recruitment exam irregularities.

They say only three out of 13 exams were actually canceled and accuse the government of not being honest.

To make their voices heard, they're organizing a Vidhan Sabha March on Monday and are inviting fellow students, parents to support their children, political parties to extend moral support without putting any political banner on the protest, and the public to join their peaceful protest, which has already lasted 17 days.