Jharkhand: Tribal family hacked to death over witchcraft suspicion
India
In Jharkhand's Godda district, a tribal couple and their minor son were allegedly hacked to death by relatives on March 16, 2026 after being accused of practicing witchcraft.
Police recovered the bodies the next day and began investigating the incident.
Witch-hunting murders on the rise in Jharkhand
Three persons have been arrested; during initial interrogation, the accused said they suspected the victims of practicing witchcraft, and police recovered the ax used in the crime.
Sadly, cases like this are becoming more common in Jharkhand: reports indicate an increase in witch-hunting murders in recent years, highlighting how dangerous superstition can be.