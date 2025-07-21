Next Article
Jharkhand woman arrested for hammering husband to death in sleep
In Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, 29-year-old Puja Kumari was arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Rajesh Kumar Mahtha, while he slept.
Police say she used a hammer in the attack on the intervening nights of July 15/16, then locked up the house and left with their children.
Officers began searching for her soon after.
Suspect's confession, evidence recovered from scene of crime
Mahtha's body was found the next day, leading to an investigation.
During questioning, Kumari confessed and said her husband's extramarital affair was her motive.
Police also recovered a blood-stained hammer and two smartphones at the scene—evidence that helped them quickly piece things together.