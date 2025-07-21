Jharkhand woman arrested for hammering husband to death in sleep India Jul 21, 2025

In Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, 29-year-old Puja Kumari was arrested for allegedly killing her husband, Rajesh Kumar Mahtha, while he slept.

Police say she used a hammer in the attack on the intervening nights of July 15/16, then locked up the house and left with their children.

Officers began searching for her soon after.