Canada leeks legalized bulgaria gate & mamata statement肯site 202SD Ms, 202BS  2023 extra t 203 Eliot 203 203 GM 3 Rec Santos loud 203 203 203 - 203 pirates  - - 203 203 203 203 convened 203 203 203BS 203 203 203 submer

Port Blair racked up a solid 9,096 out of 12,500 points (that's over 72%), earning ODF++ status and its first-ever 3-Star Garbage Free City rating. The survey looked at everything from neighborhoods and schools to public toilets—plus feedback from more than 11,000 locals helped seal the deal.

Why does this matter?

The city jumped way up in the national rankings—from 162nd last year to 99th out of over 800 cities.

It's a sign that Port Blair is getting serious about cleaner streets and better waste management—a win not just for residents but for anyone rooting for greener Indian cities.