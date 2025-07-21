Chhattisgarh ex-CM's son arrested in ₹1,000cr liquor scam case

Chaitanya moved ₹16.7 crore into real estate project

The ED says Chaitanya moved ₹16.7 crore from the alleged scam into his Vitthalpuram real estate project through cash and deals with a local businessman.

Over 70 people—including ex-ministers and senior officials—are under investigation, with evidence pointing to scam money being used for real estate and political funding.

Chaitanya is currently in five days of ED custody.

Meanwhile, his father Bhupesh Baghel has denied any involvement and called the probe "politically motivated."