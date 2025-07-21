Chhattisgarh ex-CM's son arrested in ₹1,000cr liquor scam case
Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of laundering more than ₹1,000 crore tied to a massive liquor scam from 2019-2022.
The scam reportedly worked by selling alcohol without paying state taxes, leading to huge losses for the government.
Chaitanya moved ₹16.7 crore into real estate project
The ED says Chaitanya moved ₹16.7 crore from the alleged scam into his Vitthalpuram real estate project through cash and deals with a local businessman.
Over 70 people—including ex-ministers and senior officials—are under investigation, with evidence pointing to scam money being used for real estate and political funding.
Chaitanya is currently in five days of ED custody.
Meanwhile, his father Bhupesh Baghel has denied any involvement and called the probe "politically motivated."