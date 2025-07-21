Next Article
UP to finally give land rights to 10,000+ East Pakistan refugee families
Big update from UP: About 20,000 families who fled East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) decades ago are set to get official land ownership at last.
These families have been living in Pilibhit, Bijnor, Rampur, and Lakhimpur Kheri since the 1950s-70s.
The announcement came from CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday.
Why this matters
For years, these families have worked and lived on disputed or forest lands but never had legal proof it was theirs.
Now, with a push to finish the process by August 15, they'll finally get secure property rights—potentially meaning better access to loans and less social uncertainty.
It's a big step toward recognizing their struggles and contributions after decades of waiting.